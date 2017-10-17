Melania Trump issues PSA encouraging help for Hurricane survivors

WASHINGTON (WATE) — First Lady Melania Trump is encouraging Americans to support hurricane survivors.

The White House and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) released a public service announcement Tuesday.

Trump said, “The President and I have witnessed firsthand the compassion and commitment of Americans as friends, neighbors, and strangers continue to volunteer time and money to help one another following the recent hurricanes.”

She encourages Americans to donate to the organization of their choice and to volunteer.