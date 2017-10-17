Melania Trump issues PSA encouraging help for Hurricane survivors

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:
First lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump, meet with U.S. Virgin Islands Governor Kenneth Mapp, on the USS Kearsarge off the coast of San Juan, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017. Trump is visiting Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (WATE) — First Lady Melania Trump is encouraging Americans to support hurricane survivors.

The White House and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) released a public service announcement Tuesday.

Trump said, “The President and I have witnessed firsthand the compassion and commitment of Americans as friends, neighbors, and strangers continue to volunteer time and money to help one another following the recent hurricanes.”

She encourages Americans to donate to the organization of their choice and to volunteer.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s