McDonald’s launches campaign to lock up your smartphone, talk with your family

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:
(McDonald's Singapore via CNN)

MARINE COVE, Singapore (WATE) – McDonald’s is letting its customers take a break from their smartphones at one of its stores in Singapore.

The chain has introduced lockers for its mobile phones as part of a movement called “Phone Off. Fun On.” According to CNN, customers are encouraged to talk and interact with one another while eating instead of using their phones. McDonald’s did a survey and said a majority of parents use their phones during meal time.

The campaign targets families, but is free for anyone to use. They are deciding whether to expand it to other outlets.

 

