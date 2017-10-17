Knoxville launches social media campaign, seeks to be site of Amazon’s 2nd HQ

WATE 6 On Your Side Reporter Madisen Keavy speaks with Knoxville Chamber officials about what Amazon would mean to Knoxville tonight at 11.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville is throwing its hat in the ring to be the location of Amazon’s second headquarters.

The Knoxville Chamber officially submitted its proposal to Amazon and is asking for residents’ help to show why Knoxville is the perfect place. They’re launching a social media campaign, with the hashtag #ChooseKnox, with facts and information about what makes Knoxville a great place to do business.

Posts should tag @amazon, include #ChooseKnox, include positive attributes, facts or information about Knoxville, and be creative.

In its proposal to Amazon, Knoxville touted the fact that it’s no. 2 on Forbes’ list of America’s Most Affordable Cities, one of the top 100 places to live according to Livability, was the no. 25 ranked city for millennials by Growella, was rated no. 1 by TomTom Traffic Index for cities with the least congested drive time, and the cost of living in Knoxville is 16.3 percent lower than the national average.

Amazon announced last month they would invest $5 billion, creating 50,000 jobs somewhere likely in the eastern part of the United States by creating a second headquarters. A decision is expected sometime next year.

Several other Tennessee cities are also seeking to be the site of Amazon’s second headquarters, including Nashville and Memphis.