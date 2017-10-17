Gatlinburg placed on ‘Best American Cities for Viewing Autumn Foliage’ list

Related Coverage Fall foliage to spread across East Tennessee

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — An East Tennessee city was placed on Trip Advisor’s “15 Best American Cities for Viewing Autumn Foliage” list.

According to the travel site, Gatlinburg is a great place to enjoy the great outdoors while also having the convenience of entertainment.

It’s important that temperatures are warm during the day and cool at night. This helps trigger the leaves to start changing.

WATE 6 On Your Side spoke Jamie Sanders who is a spokesperson for Great Smoky Mountains National Park. She says when temperatures at night are too cold it can be detrimental.

“If we have a lot of really really cold or an early winter to where we’re getting freezing temperatures during the fall season then yeah it will kill the leaves and cause them to fall,” said Sanders.

Related: Fall foliage to spread across East Tennessee