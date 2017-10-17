East Tennesseans to test Chick-fil-A’s Grilled Spicy Deluxe Chicken Sandwich

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — East Tennesseans have the opportunity to try a new sandwich at Chick-fil-A.

Knoxville is one of three markets where customers can try the Grilled Spicy Deluxe Chicken Sandwich. The other test markets are Orlando and St. Louis.

“Our customers love our current spicy menu items, including our Spicy Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich and Spicy Southwest Salad,” said Kanika Patrick, manager of menu development at Chick-fil-A. “The Grilled Spicy Chicken Deluxe Sandwich is a delicious alternative for our guests looking for a lighter option that also has an extra kick.”

The company is asking customers to test out the entree to help decide if it should be a permanent menu item in more than 2,000 locations.

The sandwich has grilled chicken marinated in a spicy seasoning, Colby-Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and is on a multigrain brioche bun. The company pairs the sandwich with a cilantro lime sauce.

The sandwich has 390 calories and 33 grams of protein. It will be a test item until early 2018.