KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A group of cyclists is riding more than 1,000 miles in honor of Pat Summitt.

During the Pat Summitt Foundation’s Pedal for Pat fundraiser, a group called The Summitt Cyclists are riding 1,098 miles. The cyclists will travel from Knoxville to Key West, Florida. The trip is expected to be completed in 12 days.

Each cyclist is committed to raising at least $10,000 for the foundation.

