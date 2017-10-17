Crossville man indicted for stabbing, killing police dog

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Crossville man was indicted Monday for the stabbing death of a Crossville Police Department dog, K-9 Officer Cain.

A Cumberland County grand jury indicted Dustin Lee Dixon on charges of killing a service animal, theft, aggravated assualt, evading arrest, reckless endagerment and DUI.

According to police, they received a call on August 2 about a semi-truck that sideswiped a vehicle traveling north on Highway 68 near Grassy Cove. When a deputy tried to stop the semi-truck near Highway 68 and Highway 127 in Cumberland County, the driver, Dixon, tried to strike the deputy’s car.

Police say Dixon them led deputies down a dirt road, where he crashed his truck into a tree and fled on foot. K-9 Officer Cain went after the suspect, at which point the report says Dixon stabbed the dog multiple times in the chest. Crossville police say K-9 Cain returned to his handler injured and was then rushed to a clinic for help. Later in the day, K-9 Cain was transferred to UT Veterinary Hospital where he died.

Investigators say the semi-truck Dixon was driving was stolen from a business in Crossville.

Cain served with the Crossville Police Department for three years with his handler Lt. Bart Riden. All of their K-9s are working patrol dogs. They’re trained in narcotics but have the ability to sniff out some explosives.