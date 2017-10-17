Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro to speak at UT; security measures taken

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:
Controversial conservative commentator Ben Shapiro, editor-in-chief of the Daily Wire and former editor-at-large of Breitbart News, addresses the student group Young Americans for Freedom at the University of Utah's Social and Behavioral Sciences Lecture Hall, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, in Salt Lake City. (Leah Hogsten/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, Pool)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The University of Tennessee is taking security measures as a speaker who has drawn protests is coming to campus on Wednesday.

Breitbart editor Ben Shapiro is speaking as part of an event sponsored by UT’s chapter of the Young Americans for Freedom. Shapiro has spoken out in the past about conservative ideas not being welcome on American college campuses these days.

His speech last month at UC Berkeley drew protests, just a few months after violent demonstrations against another right-wing commentator.

Tickets for the speech are sold out.

 

