Anne Frank costume pulled from online Halloween costume site

An online Halloween costume company removed an Anne Frank costume from its website following massive backlash.

HalloweenCostumes.com sold the outfit on its website as an “historical Anne Frank costume for girls.” Anne Frank was a Jewish teenage who wrote a diary that showed life under the Nazi regime. She went into hiding in Amsterdam during World War II and her diary, published after the war, transformed her into a global symbol of Holocaust victims.

“Your child can play the role of a World War II hero,” read the costume’s description on the website. The costume – a blue dress with a beret, satchel and name tag – was being sold for $25.

Over the weekend, images of the costume started spreading across social media.

Karen Pollock, CEO of the Holocaust Education Trust, turned to Twitter to express her anger.

Speechless. Thanks for bringing to my attention. Incredible that someone actually thought this was ok??? How utterly inappropriate. Lost for words. @HolocaustUK — Karen Pollock (@KarenPollock100) October 15, 2017

HalloweenCostumes.com’s public relations specialist Ross Smith issued a response to the costume on Twitter on Monday, saying the company offers costumes for a variety of uses besides Halloween, including school projects and plays.

HalloweenCostumes.com also issued a statement on their Twitter account apologizing for the costume.

The company has since pulled the costume from their website, although a web search for “Anne Frank halloween costume” pulls in the same outfit from a variety of online stores. The costume can also be found with a search for “World War Two evacuee girl costume.”