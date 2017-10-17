18th-annual ‘Lights On Afterschool’ event celebrated in Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – United Way of Greater Knoxville is partnering with organizations across the country to promote quality after-school programs that enhance learning in the classroom by presenting material in alternative ways, while also providing recreation and nutrition programs.

The 18th-annual “Lights on Afterschool” event is October 26, celebrating after-school programs and the important role they play in the lives of children, families and communities.

United Way is working with after school programs in East Tennessee to share best practices, work to better train staff and to advocate for community support. Programs range from STEM experiments to art projects to dance.

