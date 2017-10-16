Vols prepare for game against No. 1 Alabama

Published:
Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano (2) throws during warmups before an NCAA college football game against South Carolina Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Head Coach Butch Jones will speak Monday. WATE 6 On Your Side will live stream the event at noon. Click here to watch. 

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After a loss to South Carolina, the University of Tennessee prepares for its game against No. 1 Alabama.

The Vols loss to the Gamecocks Saturday 15-9.

Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano led the Vols down the field with less than two minutes to go in the game, but Tennessee failed to punch the ball in from the two-yard line. Guarantano’s last-second pass fell incomplete as time expired.

Alabama is undefeated.

Saturday’s game will be in Tuscaloosa at 3:30 p.m.

