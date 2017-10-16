Thousands of TNReady tests scored incorrectly

The Associated Press Published:
(Photo: WKRN)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee education officials believe nearly 10,000 assessment tests across the state were scored incorrectly.

The Commercial Appeal reports that about 9,400 of the approximately 600,000 TNReady tests that were taken in the last school year were incorrectly scored.

Once the errors were corrected, officials say about 1,700 of those 9,400 incorrectly tallied tests actually ended up with a different overall score.

State spokeswoman Sara Gast says the errors did not affect the statewide results.

Because TVAAS teacher assessment scores partially rely on student test results, the scores for about 230 educators statewide will need to be recalculated.

Questar Assessment, the company that administers and scores TNReady tests apologized for the errors in a statement.

Gast says the scores are due to Questar incorrectly updating its scanning software.

