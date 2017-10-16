South-Doyle’s QB Mason Brang leading by example

Knoxville (WATE) – South-Doyle head coach Clark Duncan speaks to his players about the community his Cherokees represent.

“It’s special to be south of the river.”

In Week 8 of the high school football season, something special happened south of the river at South-Doyle.

“They were just counting ’em up,” quarterback Mason Brang admits sheepishly. “One, two, three, four, five, six. When that sixth one went in, they went pretty crazy.”

“We were saying he kinda looked like [Georgia quarterback Jake] Fromm against Tennessee,” says teammate Gus McAnally. “He was rushing, he was passing, he was doing it all. It was awesome.”

The sophomore quarterback exploded for 219 yards passing, 63 yards rushing and six touchdowns– four on the ground, leading the Cherokees to a blowout 44-6 win against Halls.

“I had great playmakers around me. My offensive line blocked well for me, and allowed me to do what I can do.”

From fourth grade when he started playing football, Brang knew he wanted to be a quarterback.

“Watching football on TV, I just felt like I wanted to be one of those guys.”

Brang’s favorite quarterback: Peyton Manning. Not much surprise there. His development in his first year as a starter hasn’t come as much surprise, either.

“You know, he’s just a sophomore, but he’s playing well beyond a sophomore,” says Duncan. “With his lack of experience, what he’s done is special.”

“He’s really developed as a quarterback. He’s starting to throw it a lot farther down the field, and he’s really seeing the field as a whole,” adds the senior receiver McAnally.

After a 1-5 start to the season, the Cherokees have gotten back on track with a two-game win streak, thanks in part to their quarterback’s quiet approach.

“He comes to work every day, he’s a silent leader, he leads by action. Kids are attracted to him in a very positive way,” says Duncan.

“If anything, we ask him to speak up sometimes. Get the team up,” McAnally laughs when asked what Brang’s teammates poke fun at him for. “We just give him a hard time for being quiet. For being so put together and not saying a word about it. He’s always so calm, under pressure. And sometimes we just don’t know how he does it.”

Who needs words? Our Fox Toyota Player of the Week is letting his play do all the talking.