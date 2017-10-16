Rural Metro breaks ground on new fire hall

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Rural Metro broke ground on its 17th fire station in Knox County on Monday morning.

The fire hall, located on Norman Jack Lane off of Emory Road, is expected to take six to eight months to complete. When completed, the $1.3 million facility will be the largest Rural Metro Fire location in the county. It will ultimately house both new equipment, as well as equipment reassigned from other facilities.

Three full time firefighter positions will also be created to staff the fire hall.

Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett, Rural Metro Fire Chief Jerry Harnish, as well as county commissioners and local business leaders were all on hand for the ground breaking.