Ruby Tuesday to be purchased by Atlanta-based private equity firm

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Maryville-based restaurant chain Ruby Tuesday announced Monday that it has reached an agreement to be purchased by an Atlanta-based private equity firm specializing in franchised and multi-location business investments.

Under the terms of the deal, NRD Capital will acquire all of Ruby Tuesday’s common stock for $2.40 per share in cash. NRD will also assume or retire all debt obligations for a total value of roughly $335 million.

The purchase price represents a premium of approximately 37 percent over Ruby Tuesday’s closing share price on March 13, 2017, the day before the company announced its intention to explore strategic alternatives. It was also a premium of approximately 21 percent over Ruby Tuesday’s closing share price on October 13, 2017.

The transaction was unanimously approved by Ruby Tuesday’s board of directors and NRD and is subject to shareholder approval. The acquisition is expected to be completed during the first quarter of 2018.

Ruby Tuesday began exploring a sale or merger in March, after slumping sales. The company reported sales were down 4 percent at established locations. Ninety-five Ruby Tuesday locations were closed in 2016 as a result of declining sales.