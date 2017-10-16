Rape reported at University of Tennessee residence hall

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The University of Tennessee Police Department is investigating a report of a rape over the weekend at a residence hall on the east side of campus.

Police say they received the report on Sunday of an assault that happened early Saturday morning. A female student reported a male acquaintance raped her in a residence hall. The exact location was withheld to help protect the victim’s identity.

UTPD reminds students in the event of an attack to get to a safe place, contact law enforcement immediately, preserve any evidence, and report any suspicious activity through the Guardian app.