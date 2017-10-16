Pill Take Back Day to be hosted in Pigeon Forge

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — To honor National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, there will be an event planned in Pigeon Forge.

The Pigeon Forge Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration will be hosting an event Oct. 28. The service is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Residents can bring pills for disposal to the police department at 3225 Rena Street. No liquids, needs or sharps will be collected.

The service is free and anonymous.

The purpose of the day is to prevent pill abuse and theft of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.