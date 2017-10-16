Northwest Knoxville neighborhood added to mosquito spray schedule

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department has added another area to its mosquito spraying schedule after West Nile virus was found in mosquitoes there.

The Robindale Road area of northwest Knoxville will be sprayed on Thursday, October 19, between 8:45 p.m and 2 a.m., weather permitting. Signs will be posted to alert residents, who are asked to stay inside and keep pets inside or in the backyard. Follow-up spraying is scheduled for Thursday, November 2.

Robindale Road spray area

Cumberland Estates subdivision: Robindale Road Willowdale Drive Silverhill Drive Newberry Road Springbrook Road Portions of Deerfield Road Portions of Landon Drive Portions of Royalview Road Portions of Crestfield Road Portions of Palmetto Road

Short Road

High Drive

Nickle Road from Western Avenue to High Drive

The health department issued these recommendations for preventing mosquito bites and reducing mosquito habitats:

Apply repellants to skin often; these can include lotions, liquids or sprays. The CDC recommends the use of repellants containing DEET, Picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or para-menthane 3, 8-diol, and IR3535. The duration of protection varies by repellant. Read labels on products to determine when reapplications are necessary for optimal protection.

Wear socks and long, loose and light-colored shirts and pants.

Treat clothing with permethrin or purchase pretreated permethrin clothing.

Dispose of, regularly empty, or turn over any water-holding containers on your property such as tires, cans, flower pots, children’s toys and trash cans.

To prevent breeding in large water-holding devices, including bird baths or garden pools, use larvicides such as mosquito torpedoes or mosquito dunks. If used properly, larvicides will not harm animals.

torpedoes or dunks. If used properly, larvicides will not harm animals. More tips can be found at http://www.knoxcounty.org/health/ mosquito es.php