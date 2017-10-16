Memphis’ request to remove Confederate statue denied

The Associated Press Published:
(Photo: AP)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – The Tennessee Historical Commission has denied a request from Memphis officials to remove a statue of a Confederate general from a city park.

The Commercial Appeal reports city officials plan to appeal the decision within 60 days. City officials are trying to remove a statue of Nathan Bedford Forrest.

The former Confederate general was influential in Memphis’ growth later in his life, but early on he a slave trader and the first Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan. He later renounced the group.

Local officials across the country have been trying to remove Confederate statues and symbols following the racially motivated murders of nine people at a black church in South Carolina and a violent white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

