Knox County youth football coach reinstated after incident with referee

Related Coverage Knoxville referee facing assault charges after knife pulled on youth football coach

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A youth football coach has been reinstated after he says a referee pulled a knife on him during a game.

A police report said when both reams were leaving the field, Antonio Hamilton and Arnold Davis began arguing. Davis claims Hamilton said he was going to kill him, and that’s when Davis pulled out a knife.

Hamilton told WATE 6 On Your Side he never threatened Davis.

Previous story: Knoxville referee facing assault charges after knife pulled on youth football coach

Both men were suspended by the Knox County Parks and Recreation Department. Hamilton was later reinstated.

Davis faces aggravated assault charges and remains suspended.