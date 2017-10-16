Knox County DA: Mafia Insane Vice Lords gang dismantled after convictions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knox County gang was dismantled after the District Attorney obtained convictions against remaining members.

Daton Darrell Matthews, 22l; Jeremy Lamar Edwards, 22; and Marquez Travell Billingsley, 19 pled guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to sell heroin in a drug-free zone.

According to the DA, the three are members of the Mafia Insane Vice Lords street gang.

The DA says the gang started selling heroin in Knox County in 2015. According to the report, the gang says it “is an organized underground organization that participates in organized crime. Our main occupation is finance, to provide more better [sic] security for our family, our nation, and ourselves as a whole.”

Matthews must serve 15 years in prison with parole eligibility after 12 years. Edwards must serve 8 years with parole consecutive to another eight-year sentence for a cocaine distribution case.

Billingsley must serve 12 years without parole. Billingsley was a person of interest in the Jajuan Latham case. Latham, 12, was shot in his dad’s car in Mechanicsville in 2016.

During an undercover operation, law enforcement obtained heroin from a member and examined cellphones that outlined how the gang brought half a kilogram of heroin to Knoxville every month with a street value of $100,000.

“It is the cooperation between these law enforcement organizations that made this complex, lengthy investigation successful,” said DA Charme Allen. “The investigators and prosecutors of our offices are dedicated to combating gang violence on our streets and fighting the opiate epidemic that has inundated our community.”

Abraham James Owens, a member, was set to go to trial today, according to the DA. Investigators believe he was murdered five days ago in the 1600 block of Peltier Road. In the Latham case, the state said in 2016 that Owens, “is at the center of the controversy that led to the death of 12-year-old Jajuan Latham.”

If anyone has information on Owens’ murder, contact the Knoxville Police Department at 865-215-7212. Callers will remain anonymous.