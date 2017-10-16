HonorAir to host first virtual flight for veterans

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — HonorAir Knoxville opened registration for the organization’s first virtual flight.

The flight is offered to World War II, Korean War and Vietnam war veterans.

Veterans who are not able to take a flight to Washington D.C. for medical or emotional reasons will be able to participate in the virtual flight.

Veterans will be able to see memorials, and receive snacks, HonorAir gifts and more.

The day will be captured in a high definition video documentary.

The virtual flight will take place at Bridgewater Event Center Nov. 12 at 1 p.m. The event is free for veterans. Only 150 veterans can participate.

Registration is available online at HonorAirKnoxville.com. For more information, call 865-293-0956.