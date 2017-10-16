Fallen Knoxville firefighters honored at annual luncheon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The city of Knoxville on Monday morning honored those who have died in the line of duty throughout the fire department’s history as the mayor and fire chief held the annual Firefighters’ Memorial Luncheon.

Each October, during Fire Prevention Month, the names of Knoxville’s bravest are read and a bell is rung in their honor.

“It’s not just names. These are individuals. These are firefighters who gave their lives protecting this community,” said Knoxville Fire Department Chief Stan Sharp. “This is a time to remind their families that we do remember and honor them.”

“They are honoring them for serving faithfully and not hesitating to go out on a call, knowing it might mean their lives,” said former fire chief Ed Cureton, who served from 1964 to 2014.

The names of all 24 firefighters who have given the ultimate sacrifice in the city of Knoxville are inscribed in stone outside the Knoxville Fire Station headquarters. The annual luncheon honors their memories as well as the retired firefighters who have been laid to rest in the last year.