Democrat Phil Bredesen confirms interest in Tennessee Senate race

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:
Gov. Phil Bredesen talks about his eight years in office during an interview on Monday, Dec. 13, 2010, in Nashville, Tenn. Bredesen says his administration's work with Republican Gov.-elect Bill Haslam stands in contrast with his own experience coming into office eight years ago. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Former Gov. Phil Bredesen, the last Democrat to win a statewide race in Tennessee, is considering a bid to succeed retiring Republican Bob Corker in the U.S. Senate.

Bredesen said in a statement to The Associated Press on Monday that he is mulling an entry into the race after several people urged him to reconsider his initial statements that he had no interest in running.

Bredesen is a wealthy former Nashville mayor who was first elected governor in 2002. He completed his second term in early 2011.

Republican U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn has joined the race on an anti-establishment platform. Former Rep. Stephen Fincher is also considering a Republican bid.

Nashville attorney James Mackler is the only Democrat actively campaigning, though Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke is also considering a bid.

