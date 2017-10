Knoxville police responded to the Third Creek Greenway on Monday morning after a body was found.

Police say they were called after the body of a man in his 50s or 60s was found along the greenway, near the 3100 block of Kingston Pike. There were no signs of foul play.

An autopsy will be performed to discover the cause of death. Authorities are working to determine the man’s identity.

No other details were immediately available.