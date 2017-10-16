15 cute ideas for couples costumes

If you’re planning to dress up with your significant other this year on Halloween but have no idea where to start, check out these cute ideas for couples costumes.

Winnie the Pooh and Christopher Robin

Wesley and Princess Buttercup from The Princess Bride

Mary Poppins and Burt

Mr. and Mrs. Pac Man

Little Red Riding Hood and the Big Bad Wolf

Forrest Gump and Jenny

Alice and the White Rabbit from Alice in Wonderland

Susie and Sam from Moonrise Kingdom

Johnny Cash and June Carter

Mr. and Mrs. Fox from Fantastic Mr. Fox

Marty McFly and Doc Brown from Back to the Future

Popeye and Olive Oyl

Jim and Pam from The Office

Curious George and the Man in the Yellow Hat

Bonnie & Clyde