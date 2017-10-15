Drivers needed for the Volunteer Driven Program

The Volunteer Driven Program is seeking volunteer drivers to assist seniors and people with disabilities.

The criteria are:

Volunteers are needed for weekdays, evenings and weekends.

Drivers must be 21 years of age and have at least 3 years of driving experience

Flexible scheduling is available to all volunteers.

Provide safe, accessible transportation services in agency-owned vehicles

Stay with Riders and provide assistance at appointments, grocery shopping and other errands.

Ensure Riders make it safely to their destinations.

Training is provided and includes first aid and CPR, Vehicle Orientation (Toyota Prius and Wheelchair Accessible Mini-van), passenger assistance and AAA driver improvement.

Anyone who is interested in becoming a volunteer driver can contact Nancy Welch at 865-673-5001 or nancy.welch@cactrans.org