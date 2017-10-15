Drivers needed for the Volunteer Driven Program

The Volunteer Driven Program is seeking volunteer drivers to assist seniors and people with disabilities.
The criteria are:
- Volunteers are needed for weekdays, evenings and weekends.
- Drivers must be 21 years of age and have at least 3 years of driving experience
- Flexible scheduling is available to all volunteers.
- Provide safe, accessible transportation services in agency-owned vehicles
- Stay with Riders and provide assistance at appointments, grocery shopping and other errands.
- Ensure Riders make it safely to their destinations.
Training is provided and includes first aid and CPR, Vehicle Orientation (Toyota Prius and Wheelchair Accessible Mini-van), passenger assistance and AAA driver improvement.
Anyone who is interested in becoming a volunteer driver can contact Nancy Welch at 865-673-5001 or nancy.welch@cactrans.org