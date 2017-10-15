KPD: Man arrested after he threatens to cut out pregnant woman’s baby, beats mom

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knoxville Police says a man was arrested and charged with attempted 2nd degree murder and aggravated domestic assault Friday night after he allegedly beat his mother and threatened to cut a pregnant woman’s baby out of her stomach, according to a police report.

According to reports, Dominick Ratliff was angry after his mother wouldn’t let him bring his friends into her house. She told officers he had become violent and allegedly shoved her back into her apartment.

KPD says he then grabbed her by the hair, which caused her to faint. Witnesses say Ratliff then proceeded to punch her in the back of her head multiple times with a closed fist.

Witnesses then told KPD that Ratliff grabbed his mother by the neck with both hands and choked her for several seconds while she was unconscious.

According to the police report, a woman tried to intervene and Ratliff allegedly punched her in the side of the face multiple times.

Another person tried to get in between both Ratliff and the other two victims, but she was slapped in the face. At this time Ratliff allegedly went to the kitchen and retrieved a steak knife with a black handle and serrated edges. He then said he was going to kill everyone in the house and cut the baby out of a pregnant woman.

Ratliff allegedly pointed the knife at everyone in the house and making threats. He then dropped the knife and left the residence.

Rural Metro arrived on the scene a short time later to evaluate the victims.

Ratliff was arrested and charged with attempted second degree murder and aggravated domestic assault.