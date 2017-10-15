“I’m not angry” wife remembers husband killed in Union County shooting

LUTTRELL (WATE)- A family grieving the loss of a father and husband.

Adam Paulette’s wife, Crystal, says the last few days haven’t gone as planned. Their family had plans to attend a church field trip later in the week. A trip, now, they won’t be making.

“I have to keep strength because I have two sets of eyes watching me. I have to show them that I can move forward, that I can stand on my feet, that I can give them memories of Daddy. I can bring back normality to their life.” said Crystal.

Her husband, Adam, died from injuries after being shot multiple times, according to the Union County Sheriff.

The family says the incident started when their family dog got close to a neighbor’s yard. That’s when the neighbor, Mark Gammon, allegedly shot Paulette multiple times.

But this isn’t how Crystal wants her husband to be remembered. She says his world centered on his family, his faith, and his work.

“He was a very big family man. He wanted to make sure that his family went to church every week. I just want to make sure that I carry on his legacy and raise them the way he would’ve wanted.” said Crystal.

Their children, six and two-years-old, will be his legacy, Crystal says. She doesn’t plan on letting his memory fade.

“He’d always say I want to be the best, I want to be the best husband, be the best in my church, be the best father that I can be.” said Crystal.

The two met at Bible Study when Crystal was thirteen and Adam was fourteen. They’ve been married six years, together for nearly thirteen.

“He was taken way too young. I don’t think his 2 year old daughter will remember him.” said Crystal.

Church and faith were important to Adam, something Crystal says is guiding her now. Sunday she went to church because she knew it was a mass he was looking forward to attending.

Now, she says, that faith is what’s guiding her.

“I’m not angry, I’m not. I feel for their family because their family’s just as broken as mine right now. We walked over and I wanted to make sure that they knew, I wasn’t angry with them. That none of it was their fault. They broke down in tears… they kept apologizing. It’s not their fault.” said Crystal.

Crystal says she’s only just started to plan for a funeral. She hasn’t thought about attending any legal proceedings related to the case because her focus right now is her children.