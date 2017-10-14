THP: One killed in overnight hit-and-run in Kodak

KODAK (WATE) – One person was killed in an overnight hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning in Kodak.

18-year-old Alexis Harnage was walking east on Douglas Dam road around 12:50 am when she was struck and killed by an unknown make and model of a truck, which was travelling west.

Witnesses describe the truck as a white truck with a wooden bed.

The vehicle left the scene travelling west without stopping.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

This is a developing story.