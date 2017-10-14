Oil spills into Gulf of Mexico after underwater pipe bursts

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE- In this Friday, Nov. 16, 2012, file aerial photo, a supply vessel moves near Black Elk Energy's oil platform damaged by an explosion and fire in the Gulf of Mexico about 17 miles from Grand Isle, La. An oil industry services company will pay $9.5 million in penalties for Gulf of Mexico safety violations and for pollution from the 2012 offshore platform fire that killed three workers. The penalties against Houston-based Wood Group PSN were announced Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, by the U.S. Justice Department in Washington and U.S. attorneys in New Orleans and Lafayette, Louisiana, where civil and criminal cases have been playing out. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard is responding to an oil spill off the coast of Louisiana.

The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said in a news release Friday that oil spewed out of an underwater fractured pipe in the Gulf of Mexico about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southeast of Venice, Louisiana.

The offshore oil and gas operator, LLOG Exploration Offshore, says between 7,950 and 9,350 barrels of oil were released before the spill was halted. There were no reports of injuries.

The Coast Guard said it was flying over the area Saturday and has spotted three sheens. Officials say any surface oil that appears would likely move southwest and not affect the shoreline.

The Deepwater Horizon spill leaked more than 3 million barrels into the Gulf in 2010.

Related Posts