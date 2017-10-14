Knoxville Opera goes to church

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:

KNOXVILLE (WATE) —  The Overcoming Believers Church is hosting the Knoxville Opera on Sunday, October 22nd.

Admission is free and the concert starts at 5pm.

“We are the only opera company in the world that has its own Gospel Choir and we are proud to present our eclectic repertoire featuring outstanding local and visiting guest artists. Our performances are an inspiration to both the performers and our very enthusiastic audience. We always make sure to give them something to cheer about!” said Jeanie Turner Melton who will conduct the 40-voice Choir.

The concert is presented by Home Federal Bank and sponsored by The Fifth Commandment Fund.

Overcoming Believers Church is located on 120 S. Bell Street, Knoxville, TN 37915.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s