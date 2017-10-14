Knoxville man arrested on kidnapping and rape charges

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A Knoxville man wanted for kidnapping and rape was arrested Friday afternoon by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

A search for 32-year-old Brent Davis began Friday around 4 p.m. by KCSO.

Davis was located at Mojos Market on Maryville Pike and fled from officers when they attempted to take him into custody. After a brief foot chase, he was arrested and charged with evading arrest and resisting arrest.

Davis was initially wanted for something that occurred on Thursday, which resulted in him also being charged with two counts of rape, two counts of kidnapping, aggravated assault and theft.

Davis was also wanted for fleeing from officers on Wednesday when they attempted to him into custody in Mascot for outstanding warrants.

He is being held in the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility on a combined $237,000 bond.