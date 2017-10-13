Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week: Sadie

By Published:
Sadie

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – This week’s Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week is a 5-year-old pit bull mix named Sadie.

Sadie is already as big as she is going to get and has nice manners, according to Young-Williams. She likes to get out and can be a bit rambunctious.

Related: Young-Williams hopes to change opinions during National Pit Bull Awareness Month

Sadie has been spayed and mircochipped, like all of Young-Williams’ pets. The center says being spayed or neutered not only keeps them from reproducing but also helps prevent life threatening cancers.

For more information on adopting Sadie or any other pet at Young-Williams, call (865) 215-6599, visit their website, or either location at 3201 Division Street or 6400 Kingston Pike.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s