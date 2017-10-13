Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week: Sadie

Related Coverage Young-Williams hopes to change opinions during National Pit Bull Awareness Month

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – This week’s Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week is a 5-year-old pit bull mix named Sadie.

Sadie is already as big as she is going to get and has nice manners, according to Young-Williams. She likes to get out and can be a bit rambunctious.

Sadie has been spayed and mircochipped, like all of Young-Williams’ pets. The center says being spayed or neutered not only keeps them from reproducing but also helps prevent life threatening cancers.

For more information on adopting Sadie or any other pet at Young-Williams, call (865) 215-6599, visit their website, or either location at 3201 Division Street or 6400 Kingston Pike.