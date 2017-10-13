Police: Woman arrested, charged for role in Morristown murder

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. – A third person has been charged in connection with a murder that happened in Morristown on October 6.

Morristown police say Heather Leanne Stringfield, 25, a Morristown resident, was arrested just after 6 p.m. Thursday and charged with criminal responsibility for felony murder, aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery.

Police believe Stringfield waited outside Antonio Dewayne Yarbrough’s home in a vehicle while two men broke into the home, robbed Yarbrough and shot him in the thigh. He was taken to UT Medical Center, where he later died.

Investigators believe the suspects went looking for the victim before shooting him and dragging him out of the home and into the yard beating him. The suspects then fled the scene.

Morristown police have already arrested the two men, Nicholas Matthew Roberts and Michael Brandon Ratliff. Their charges have been increased from second degree murder to felony murder, aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery.

Investigators found Ratliff on Tuesday and took him into custody after a traffic stop around 4 p.m. Deputies say he had been seen leaving property on Cedar Creek Road owned by a relative who had been uncooperative with police. He was wearing a brown wig in an attempt to hide his identity. Police say he has admitted to his involvement in the murder Yarbrough.

Police believe this could be related to illegal drug activity. A search of the property where Ratliff was found turned up weapons and 89 grams of suspected narcotics.

Detectives are still working to determine whether additional charges may be placed against others who may have helped Ratliff evade police.