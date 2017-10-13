Wears Valley Fall Festival benefits Keep Sevier Beautiful

WEARS VALLEY, Tenn. (WATE) – The fourth annual Wears Valley Fall Festival, coordinated by Keep Sevier Beautiful, is coming up later this month.

The event runs from Friday, October 20, and continues through Sunday, October 22, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The festival site is next to Tennessee State Bank of Highway 321 in Wears Valley.

The festival includes everything from tractor rides, crafters, a kid’s area and live entertainment. The idea is to give families a way to make memories and enjoy the fall beauty of the Smokies.

The festival is the biggest annual fundraiser for Keep Sevier Beautiful, a volunteer organization focused on waste reduction and recycling, litter prevention, and beautifying public spaces through education and community programs.

