Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office announces 2nd video contest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office has announced its second annual video contest with the hopes of spreading the message of fire prevention.

Through last year’s contest, the SFMO was able to reach hundreds of residents with jingles about smoke alarms and how a closed door can reduce fire damage.

The contest kicked off on Tuesday and runs through December 31. Prizes include a $500 check for first place and $250 for second place. All ages can take part, but those under 18 must have parental permission. Videos must be explore fire safety topics, be well researched, not demonstrate risky or unsafe behavior, and be both educational and entertaining.

