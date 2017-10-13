Teen arrested after hitting mailboxes with vehicle in Blount County

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A teenager was arrested after sending deputies on a chase through Blount County. Police say the teen appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

According to the report, a passenger called 911 after the driver of the vehicle hit multiple mailboxes in the area of Calderwood Highway and Murphy Road on Tuesday.

The suspected vehicle passed a deputy near Calderwood Hwy and Old Niles Ferry Road. The car was going in the opposite direction and speeding. The deputy said the car was billowing smoke and dragging a piece of a concrete barrier, according to the report.

The suspect was warned to slow down and came to a stop, at which point the deputy asked the suspect to exit the vehicle.

Authorities say the teen seemed disoriented and looked to be under the influence of alcohol. The deputy says he asked the drive to lie face down on the ground and place her hands behind her back several times. The passenger, Robert Moose, followed the deputy’s orders.

Moose told deputies that earlier that day they were drinking in Robbinsville, North Carolina. He claims he asked the teen to take him home and fell asleep in the car. When he woke up, he saw the driver hit a mailbox and asked her to pull over to let him out. He told deputies that the suspect refused and that was when he called authorities.

Moose believes the teen hit multiple mailboxes, a telephone pole and a gas station.

Moose was treated for his injuries at Blount Memorial Hospital.

The teen faces charges for driving with no license and driving with no insurance. Juvenile petitions were taken out for reckless endangerment, underage comsuption, and evading arrest.