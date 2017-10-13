South-Doyle sophomore quarterback’s ‘quiet approach’ leads team to big win

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Something special happened south of the Tennessee River last week at South-Doyle High School.

“They were just counting ’em up. One, two, three, four, five, six. When that sixth one went in, they went pretty crazy.” said sophomore quarterback Mason Brang.

“We were saying he kind of looked like Fromm against UT. He was rushing, he was passing, he was doing it all. It was awesome,” senior wide receiver/defensive back Gus McNally said.

Brang exploded for six touchdowns, four on the ground, leading the Cherokees to a blowout 44-6 win against Halls.

“I had great playmakers around me, my offensive line blocked well for me, allowed me to do what I can do,” said Brang.

From fourth grade when he started playing football, Brang knew he wanted to be a quarterback.

“Watching football on TV, I just felt like I wanted to be one of those guys,” Brang said.

His favorite quarterback? No surprise there.

“Peyton Manning!” he said.

His rapid development hasn’t come as much of a shock either.

“You know, he’s just a sophomore, but he’s playing well beyond a sophomore. With his lack of experience, what he’s done is special,” said head coach Clark Duncan.

“He’s really developed as a quarterback. He’s starting to throw it a lot farther down the field, and he’s really seeing the field as a whole,” said McNally.

After a 1-5 start, the Cherokees have gotten back on track with a two-game winning streak, thanks in part to Brang’s quiet approach.

“He comes to work hard every day. He’s a silent leader, he leads by action. Kids are attracted to him in a very positive way,” said Duncan.

“If anything, we ask him to speak up sometimes. Get the team up. We just give him a hard time for being quiet. For being so put together and not saying a word about it. He’s always so calm, under pressure. And sometimes we just don’t know how he does it,” said McNally.

Who needs words? Mason Brang is letting his play do all the talking, with 219 yards through the air, 63 yards rushing and six touchdowns last week.