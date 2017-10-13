Predators beat Dallas 4-1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Predators made it a perfect 2-0 at home with a 4-1 win over Dallas Thursday night at Bridgestone Arena.

19-year old Sam Girard continued his solid play early in the season for Nashville with the first goal of his NHL career to tie the game at 1-1.

Filip Forsberg gave the Predators a 2-1 in the second period on his fourth goal of the season. Forsberg has been a notoriously slow starter but has gone on to score 26, 33 and 31 goals the last years. Last season it took him until late November to reach four goals.

Viktor Arvidsson gave Nashville the insurance goal in the third period for a 3-1 lead. It is the second goal of the season for Arvidsson. PK Subban got his first goal of the season on the empty net in the closing minutes for a 4-1 lead.

Pekka Rinne was solid in goal for Nashville with 30 saves and earning his second straight win.

The Predators visit the Chicago Blackhawks Saturday night.