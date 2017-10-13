Morristown Police search for police impersonators

MORRISTOWN (WATE) – The Morristown Police Department is searching for individuals impersonating police officers.

According to the release, a white male has been identifying himself as a police officer to unsuspecting residents,that incident happening near Hedrick Street and W. Charles Street. Witnesses indicate the male was wearing what appeared to be a badge and a gun.

In one incident, a man was standing approximately 5’0″ tall and was allowed in the residence. The suspect was wearing what appeared to be a badge on his waistband. After looking around the home, he frisked the victim and asked for identity documents and cash. Once the items were in hand, the suspect fled the home in a 2005 4-door gray sedan.

In another incident, an unknown male suspect wearing a gun and badge came to a residence in a two-door cream-colored GMC Sierra asking if a certain individual was present. Upon learning the individual was not present, the suspect frisked a victim and fled with the victim’s wallet. The suspect in this incident stood approximately 5’5″ tall with a muscular build, buzz-cut hair, clean shaven and appeared between 35-38 years of age. He is described as having a red tattoo on the right hand and forearm. He was also in possession of a police-style radio with an earpiece, handcuffs and a black handgun.

Morristown Police Department officials encourage residents to contact the Hamblen County Dispatch Center at 423-585-2701 if they believe someone they have encountered is impersonating a police officer. Dispatchers are aware of all police activity and can quickly verify the identity of officers with the Morristown Police Department.

Phones are answered 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.