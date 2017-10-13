McGhee Tyson Airport celebrates 80 years

ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) – McGhee Tyson Airport is celebrating a huge milestone, 80 years of operations in the Knoxville area.

Over time, memorable trips and vacations have been made possible through travel at the airport. The facility has gone through many changes and improvements since its grand opening back in 1937. Those achievements were celebrated on Friday

“It’s a great day for us, we’re celebrating our 80th birthday,” said Eddie Mannis with the Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority said.

Last year, more than 1.8 million people traveled through the airport. The number of passengers in the last 10 months is believed to have already exceeded that amount.

Mannis adds, “The airport serves as a hub for tourists, but it also serves as an economic driver for the entire region.”

About 4,500 to 6,000 people depend on the airport for travel each day.

Jack Schmidt from St. Augustine, Florida said, “We usually fly in here to Knoxville because it’s close to home.”

“We’re on our way to see friends in Nuremberg, Germany,” said Gayle Davis, from Morristown.

Gayle Davis and her family have a long trip ahead of them,but no matter the distance, they always stop and end their journeys at McGhee Tyson.

“McGhee Tyson has always been reliable. It’s safe, it’s clean. It’s convenient,” said Davis.

Airport officials are hoping to bring attention to their hard work through the years.

“The role that this airport plays in the community is huge and we’re trying to involve the community more and get them to understand more about what we do here all around,” said Mannis.

From security to the staff on board planes, it takes a lot to keep McGhee Tyson operating. The airport hopes to reach new heights in the future with more flights available.

To celebrate the occasion, McGhee Tyson airport is giving away two round trip tickets to any nonstop destination.

