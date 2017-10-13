Knoxville launches online blighted property dashboard

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The City of Knoxville is tracking efforts to reduce blighted property on a new online dashboard.

The website includes charts and graphs tracking such things as number of identified blighted properties in the city, number of chronic problem properties remedied each year, number of inspections performed, citations issued and more.

It’s part of Mayor Madeline Rogero’s new Open Data Policy adopted earlier this year.

“This dashboard brings together data from several City departments to help us better track our blight reduction efforts and set goals to increase our effectiveness,” said Peter Ahrens, Director of Plans Review and Inspections. “The numbers give us quarterly and annual benchmarks so we and the public can chart our progress on multiple fronts.”

More online: View the dashboard