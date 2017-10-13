Friends, loved ones continue search for answers after Powell shooting

POWELL (WATE) – A pair of shooting victims continue to be in the hearts and minds of people in the Powell community in the aftermath of a roadway shooting.

The investigation is still underway and on Friday the Knox County Sheriff’s Office says there’s no new information after Cameron Smith and Lucas Halliburton were shot inside a car driving down Emory Road Tuesday night. Halliburton survived, Smith did not. Sheriff’s officials say the shots came from another car, a black Mustang, that investigators say had been following them aggressively.

Previous story: Authorities seeking 2 ‘persons of interest’ after fatal Powell shooting

This week friends, loved ones and strangers have been coming by the scene to create a memorial for Smith. We spoke with his grandmother, who says the family is devastated and not able to have a funeral for their grandson right now because of this investigation.

“It doesn’t seem real,” said family friend Tammie Smith.

“We miss you,” added classmate Hailey Clark.

While the memorial on Emory Road and Lancashire is quiet, broken only by the sounds of traffic, there are silent messages left in a memorial. Every piece a testament to who 19-year old Cameron Smith was.

“Cameron was the sweetest person you could ever meet. You could be having a bad day and he would do anything in his power to brighten your day,” said Clark.

Signs of the teenager aren’t just at the memorial.

“I’ll hear a different song on the radio that will remind me of him,” added Tammie Smith.

Friends say Cameron was kind, a caring soul, artistic, smart, and driven, which is why they’re touched the community is showing they care.

Outside Court South, the sign reads ‘Thoughts and prayers, Taylor family. RIP Cameron.’

“When we heard about Cameron’s tragedy we felt the least we could do was honor him and his family,” said manager Ron Rayho.

The tragedy happened on Tuesday yet it’s still replaying over and over.

“In my heart, I feel that Cameron had the wherewithal to stop that car. This is a heavily traveled road with pedestrians and drivers and no one else was hurt,” said Tammie Smith.

All of Powell is hurting this week, wanting justice and answers to their questions.

“I just want to know why someone would do it,” said Clark.

“I wish for peace for his family and some closure. I think that if an arrest is made, that will help his family,” added Tammie Smith.

Smith’s friends are sharing on social media that a memorial is being planned for 6:30 Saturday evening, although it’s not clear where it will be located.

We spoke with a friend of Lucas Halliburton’s who says he’s still in shock after hearing about the shooting.

