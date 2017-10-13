Fence planned around ‘Breaking Bad’ home to prevent pizzas going on roof

KRQE Published:
(Photo: KRQE)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – “Breaking Bad” fans from all over the world want to see where Walter White lived, but their view is about to be blocked.

A tall fence is being built around the famous northeast Albuquerque home.

The people who live there are fed up with “Breaking Bad” fans acting badly, including re-enacting a scene from the AMC television series and throwing pizzas on their roof.

“All day, non-stop, there’s people up and down this road. They park in front of our driveway and block us in,” a neighbor said.

The owners of the home have also put up cameras, signs and cones to keep people off their property.

