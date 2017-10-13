Dolly Parton visits Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital, donates $1 Million

WKRN staff Published:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Children at the Monroe Carell Junior Vanderbilt’s Children’s Hospital received a very special visitor Friday.

Country music legend Dolly Parton made a visit to the kids and talked about her first children’s album.

The album, released Friday, is called “I believe in you” and features two songs about her niece, Hannah, who spent years at Vanderbilt fighting leukemia.

Hannah is now healthy and thriving.

Parton also announced that she would be donating $1 Million to the hospital.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s