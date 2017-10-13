Dolly Parton visits Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital, donates $1 Million

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Children at the Monroe Carell Junior Vanderbilt’s Children’s Hospital received a very special visitor Friday.

Country music legend Dolly Parton made a visit to the kids and talked about her first children’s album.

The album, released Friday, is called “I believe in you” and features two songs about her niece, Hannah, who spent years at Vanderbilt fighting leukemia.

Hannah is now healthy and thriving.

Parton also announced that she would be donating $1 Million to the hospital.