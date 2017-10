NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – We’re still trying to figure out the chickens, but now there’s a new dilemma in Nashville: why did the cattle cross Briley Parkway?

Close to a dozen cows escaped from an overturned cattle truck Friday afternoon when the truck crashed on Briley Parkway near Interstate 40.

Cattle truck overturned on Briley Pkwy North near I-40. Driver ok. Several cows rounded up. Traffic being diverted. Plan alternate route. pic.twitter.com/plR067YsVN — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) October 13, 2017

The cows wandered around the highway until Animal Control could get there to round them up. Metro police say the driver of the truck is okay.

Anyone know a cowboy? Avoid Briley by the airport. This just happened. pic.twitter.com/fEX6Xs8Fa6 — Big Joe (@BIGJOEONTHEGO) October 13, 2017