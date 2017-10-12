Tennessee principal sleeps on roof of school dressed as Batman

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Smyrna principal made good on a promise he made to his students when he camped out on the roof of the school dressed as Batman.

Thurman Francis Arts Academy principal Jeff McCann told his students he would sleep on the roof of the school if they met their fundraising goal.

The students raised $50,000 for their annual fundraiser so McCann kept his word and slept on the roof of the school dressed as the caped crusader Wednesday night.

McCann came down from the roof around 7 a.m. Thursday.