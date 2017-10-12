Police called to scene of East Knoxville shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a shooting reported Thursday night in East Knoxville.

Crews were called to the 4100 block of Alma Avenue around 8 p.m. No other details have been released, including if there were any victims.

