Naked intruder, 63, found eating can of pineapple in Florida home

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (WFLA) — Police said a St. Augustine woman returned to her home Tuesday to find an unwelcome guest—a naked woman who was eating her canned pineapple.

The homeowner immediately, who wasn’t identified, immediately went outside, locked herself in a car, and called 911, News4Jax reported. Police responded to the home and arrested the intruder, 63-year-old Mary Hamilton.

According to an arrest report, Hamilton told deputies, “the door was open for me to come inside.” Investigators said Hamilton walked into the house through the front door, stole a t-shirt belonging to the victims’ son, ate some leftover food, then opened the can of pineapple.

Police said Hamilton lives in the neighborhood, about half a mile from the victim, but they did not know each other. Hamilton was charged with burglary and theft and was booked into the St. Johns County Jail.